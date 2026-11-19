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TORONTO – Adrian Kempe scored the only goal of the shootout as the Los Angeles Kings roared back from a 3-0 deficit to pick up a 4-3 victory over Toronto to send the Maple Leafs to their eighth straight loss Thursday.

Alex Turcotte, Alex Laferriere and Erik Haula provided the rest of the offence for Los Angeles (7-11-2), which got 24 saves from Darcy Kuemper in 65 minutes of action.

Auston Matthews, with a goal and an assist, John Tavares and Dakota Joshua replied for Toronto (8-13-3). Anthony Stolarz stopped 25 shots. William Nylander added two assists.

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The Maple Leafs have now dropped 10 of their last 11 games, with six defeats coming on a disastrous recent homestand before Tuesday’s disappointing 6-3 setback in Chicago against the Blackhawks.

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Toronto entered play 27th in the NHL’s overall standings, while Los Angeles sat 30th.

Toronto built a 3-0 lead early in the middle period before Turcotte scored 21 seconds later. Laferriere added another on a power play and Haula bagged a third at even strength to tie things up through 40 minutes.

TAKEAWAYS

Maple Leafs: Head coach Jim Hiller faced his former team for the first time. The 57-year-old spent parts of three seasons with Los Angeles before getting fired following April’s third straight first-round playoff exit.

Kings: Veteran winger Scott Laughton suited up at Scotiabank Arena for the first time since getting dealt last March. The Toronto native had 10 goals and six assists in 63 games for the Maple Leafs after being acquired from the Philadelphia Flyers.

KEY MOMENT

Kempe scored on his team’s first shootout attempt by deking Stolarz to the ice and then roofing a backhand.

KEY STAT

Matthews scored the 68th game-opening goal of his career to surpass Mats Sundin for the most in franchise history.

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COMING UP

Maple Leafs: Host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.

Kings: Visit the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2026.