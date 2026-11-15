Alouettes, Elks clash today in 113th Grey Cup

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CALGARY – The 113th Grey Cup game today at McMahon Stadium will be a battle of divisional leaders and winners.

The Montreal Alouettes topped the CFL’s East Division with a league-best 14-4 record, then won the East final with a 33-23 win over the visiting Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The Edmonton Elks finished first in the West Division with a 13-5 record, then beat the visiting B.C. Lions 28-16 in the West final.

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The Alouettes and Elks split their season series. The Elks won 32-29 on June 20 in Edmonton, while the Alouettes won 48-30 on Aug. 8 in Montreal.

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The Alouettes, who made it to last year’s Grey Cup game before losing 25-17 to the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Winnipeg, won the 2023 championship in Hamilton with an exciting 28-24 win over the Blue Bombers. Quarterback Cody Fajardo, who will behind centre for the Elks today, was the Grey Cup MVP for the Als in that victory.

Fajardo, making his third appearance in the Grey Cup, also won in 2017 as the backup quarterback with the Toronto Argonauts. The Argos beat the Calgary Stampeders 27-24 in Ottawa.

This will be the Elks first appearance in the Grey Cup since 2015 when they were known as the Eskimos. They beat the Ottawa Redblacks 26-20 in Winnipeg.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2026.