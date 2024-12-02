Edmonton Elks name Mark Kilam as CFL club’s new head coach

Send this page to someone via email

Less than two weeks after announcing Ed Hervey was returning to Edmonton to become the general manager of the Elks, the football club has revealed that former Calgary Stampeders special teams co-ordinator and assistant head coach Mark Kilam will be its new head coach.

The Elks posted about the hiring on social media at 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

Kilam spent 20 years with the Stampeders and helped the CFL club win three Grey Cup championships before parting ways with the team this fall.

View image in full screen Classroom session with Stampeders special teams coach Mark Kilam. Global News

More to come…