Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Edmonton Elks name Mark Kilam as CFL club’s new head coach

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted December 2, 2024 10:36 am
1 min read
Mark Kilam will be the Edmonton Elks' new head coach, the club announced on Dec. 2, 2024. View image in full screen
Mark Kilam will be the Edmonton Elks' new head coach, the club announced on Dec. 2, 2024. CREDIT: X/GoElks
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Less than two weeks after announcing Ed Hervey was returning to Edmonton to become the general manager of the Elks, the football club has revealed that former Calgary Stampeders special teams co-ordinator and assistant head coach Mark Kilam will be its new head coach.

The Elks posted about the hiring on social media at 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

Kilam spent 20 years with the Stampeders and helped the CFL club win three Grey Cup championships before parting ways with the team this fall.

Classroom session with Stampeders special teams coach Mark Kilam. View image in full screen
Classroom session with Stampeders special teams coach Mark Kilam. Global News
Trending Now

More to come…

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Edmonton Elks introduce new owner Larry Thompson'
Edmonton Elks introduce new owner Larry Thompson
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices