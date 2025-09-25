Edmonton Elks owner Larry Thompson dies after surgery complications

Send this page to someone via email

Barely a year after buying the Edmonton Elks football team, owner Larry Thompson has passed away following complications from surgery.

Thompson, former owner of Thompson Brothers Construction that he sold in 2023, was announced as the new private owner in August 2024.

“Although I had the privilege of working with Larry for less than a year, his impact on me — and on our entire organization — was profound,” EE president and CEO Chris Morris said.

“Larry’s toughness and direct nature were matched only by his genuine care for every person connected to the Double E. He led with clarity, courage, and an unwavering belief in people.

"We will do everything in our power to carry his example with us as we rebuild this franchise in his honour."

The team said leading up to his death, Thompson suffered complications following surgery.

"He fought a hard battle for many weeks but the complications were too severe."

Over four decades with his Spruce Grove-based construction company, Thompson grew it to include 1,500 employees.

He said he’d loved Edmonton’s football team since he started attending games at Clarke Stadium in 1972 when he was just 12 years old.

The team, which has been community-owned since it was founded in 1949, reported a $3.3-million deficit in 2022 and was looking for private investment to stabilize its future. The sale of the team received unanimous support from the club’s board of directors and the CFL’s board of governors.

“Larry’s legacy within the organization is immeasurable. Alongside his family, they are responsible for saving and stabilizing the franchise he held dear for over 50 years,” the team said in a statement announcing his passing on Thursday afternoon.

Edmonton’s football club rebranded from the Eskimos to become the Elks in June 2021. When Thompson was asked if he was committed to keeping the Edmonton Elks name, he said they’d be focusing on the “Double E” name more.

CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie said after speaking with Thompson about team branding, and both agree that the Double E — EE — is the way forward.

The football club said in the wake of his death, ownership of the Edmonton Elks franchise will remain with Larry’s wife Deb.

The team said she is steadfast in her dedication to carry on Larry’s vision to “revive the Double E as a pillar in the Edmonton sports scene and a leader in the community.”

“Our family is devastated with the loss of our anchor,” Deb Thompson said in a statement. “Larry was a legend and our family will continue his legacy far beyond our lifetimes.

"Owning EE was a life long dream, my only regret is he isn't here to enjoy it. I will continue to support the club and community as it has become my dream as well as of our family."

The team said the family wishes for privacy in their time of mourning. No funeral date has been announced.