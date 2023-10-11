Edmonton Elks to close upper bowl of Commonwealth Stadium for 2024 season

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Elks will be closing the upper bowl of Commonwealth Stadium for the 2024 CFL season so fans will only have access to tickets in the lower bowl.

In an email to season season-ticket holders, the football club’s interim president and CEO Rick LeLacheur said the move would enhance game-day atmosphere and bring “fans closer to the action.”

The capacity of the lower bowl is over 31,000, the email said, which means Commonwealth Stadium will “still have one of the largest capacities in the CFL.”

“We’re also confident that Edmontonians will step up and support their team beyond 31,000 fans for key games, in which case we will open additional seating in the upper bowl,” LeLacheur said.

In the last five seasons, the Elks have had 11 games with more than 30,000 fans. So far in the 2023 season, just the home opener against Saskatchewan (32,233) and the Labour Day rematch against Calgary (32,422) sold more than 30,000 tickets.

For those who currently have season tickets in the upper bowl, 2024 season tickets in the lower bowl will be offered at the same price as 2023.