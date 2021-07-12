Menu

Sports

Single-game Edmonton Elks tickets now available, team unveils season promotions

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted July 12, 2021 12:37 pm
Members of the Edmonton Elks on the Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium for training camp. View image in full screen
Members of the Edmonton Elks on the Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium for training camp. Dave Campbell/630 CHED

Edmonton will hit the field at Commonwealth Stadium for the first time since 2019 when the Elks host the Ottawa Redblacks Aug. 7.

On Monday, the team released single-game tickets for the season, and gave fans a preview of what to expect.

Read more: Edmonton Elks Training Camp Day 2: Reunited at last

On Aug. 7, the team will debut the new antler helmets and will have a celebration of the team’s legacy, builders and the “dawning of a new era of football excellence,” the team announced Monday.

There will also be free T-shirts for 35,000 ticket holders and post-game fireworks.

Meet the Edmonton Elks football team – Jun 1, 2021

For the Labour Day rematch game against the Calgary Stampeders, all kids 17 and under get in for free. That game goes Sept. 11 at 5 p.m.

The team also announced a number of recurring promotions for the entire season.

All kids 12 and under can get one free pop and popcorn, the 50/50 draws will be bigger than ever before with tickets now available for purchase online across the entire province and prior to kickoff at every game, and the team will host the Coors Light Happy Hour with drink specials for fans.

Read more: Offensive lineman Matt O’Donnell returns to Edmonton Elks

Two major charity games are back for the 2021 season as well: the Purolator Tackle Hunger game is Oct. 29 against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the 630 CHED Santas Anonymous game is Nov. 13 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The team store at Commonwealth Stadium is also open again with temporary hours from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

