Sports

Offensive lineman Matt O’Donnell returns to Edmonton Elks

By Dave Campbell 630CHED
Posted June 24, 2021 12:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Edmonton Eskimos Women’s Dinner' Edmonton Eskimos Women’s Dinner
Global's Margeaux Maron is at the annual Edmonton Eskimos Women's Dinner in support of the Lois Hole Hospital. Eskimos' OL Matt O'Donnell tells her why the cause is close to his heart – May 10, 2018

The longest-serving member of the green and gold is back.

Offensive lineman Matt O’Donnell has re-signed with the Edmonton Elks and will enter his ninth season with the team.

Read more: Elks bring back veteran receiver Kenny Stafford

O’Donnell became a free agent back on Feb. 9 after the two sides couldn’t come to an agreement on new deal. O’Donnell hit the open market but wasn’t able to sign with a new team.

In 2019, O’Donnell helped the Elks record the fewest number of sacks in the CFL.

O’Donnell was traded to Edmonton back in 2012 from the Saskatchewan Roughriders, he helped the team to a Grey Cup championship in 2015. The 32 year old is a former CFL All-Star and a two-time West Division All-Star.

Read more: Edmonton Elks’ Derek Dennis stepping away from football in 2021

He’s been named the Elks nominee for the CFL Most Outstanding Lineman award three times in 2013, 2017 and 2018 and Most Outstanding Canadian in 2017.

Related News
