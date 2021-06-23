Edmonton Elks sign 3 players from 2021 draft class including local product Cole Nelson

Send this page to someone via email

On Wednesday, the Edmonton Elks came to terms on contracts for three players from their 2021 CFL Draft class, including fifth-overall selection Cole Nelson from the University of Alberta Golden Bears.

The six foot six, 312-pounder from Ponoka played the last two seasons with the Bears, recording 16.5 total tackles, one quarterback sack and one fumble recovery in 11 games.

Nelson tested well this year at the CFL Virtual Combine, finishing fourth in the bench press with 25 reps. His recorded sub-five second times in both the 40-yard dash and the shuttle run.

Read more: Edmonton Football Team picks local kid with 1st round pick in CFL draft

Also signed are linebacker Grant MacDonald, who was the Elks selection in the second round, along with offensive lineman Peter Kourtis.

Story continues below advertisement

MacDonald spent four seasons with the Calgary Dinos, recording 83 tackles,12 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one interception. Kourtis has played 24 games in three seasons for the Huskies.

The Elks added three players to the retirement list in offensive lineman Derek Dennis, defensive lineman Evan Machibroda and linebacker A.J. Hotchkins.

Dennis announced through his Twitter account on Tuesday he would not be suiting up in 2021 for family reasons. Machibroda was a fifth-round pick by Edmonton in the 2019 CFL Draft. The University of Saskatchewan product was selected as a first-team All-Canadian for two straight seasons. Hotchkins was signed back in early-March after spending his college career at the University of Texas-El Paso.