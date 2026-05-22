Barnes voted to NBA’s second all-defensive team

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TORONTO – Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes was selected to the NBA’s all-defensive second team Friday.

Barnes was the third player in Raptors history to earn NBA defensive team honours after Kawhi Leonard in 2019 and OG Anunoby in 2023.

Barnes averaged 18.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.5 blocks, 1.4 steals and 33.5 minutes in 80 games this season, which were all starts.

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Barnes also had 114 steals and 116 blocks and led the league in clutch-time blocks with nine.

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His combined 230 blocks and steals ranked second in the league behind Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs.

Wembanyama, Chet Holmgren of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Ausar Thompson of the Detroit Pistons, Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Derrick White of the Boston Celtics were chosen for the defensive all-star first team.

The Thunder’s Cason Wallace, Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo, Dyson Daniels of the Atlanta Hawks and Anunoby, who now plays for the New York Knicks, joined Barnes on the second team.

A global media panel of 100 voters selected the NBA’s all-defensive team. Players received two points for each first-team vote and a point for each second-team vote.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 22, 2026.