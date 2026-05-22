‘It’s in my DNA’: Danault back loving hockey life with Canadiens

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Phillip Danault found himself in a tough spot.

The veteran centre’s role had diminished significantly with the Los Angeles Kings. The result was an ugly stat line of zero goals and five assists through 30 games to begin this season.

His old team threw him a lifeline in December.

And after a period of adjustment with the Canadiens following a trade, Danault is back where he belongs — helping Montreal grind out victories in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

“It’s an honour,” the Victoriaville, Que., product said following Thursday’s stunning 6-2 victory over the top-seeded Carolina Hurricanes to open the Eastern Conference final. “Always had the (logo) on my heart … it’s in my DNA.

“Just love the energy — electric, the fans. We have a great relationship with the fans, and it just means everything to me.”

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The Hurricanes, who entered with a perfect post-season record after sweeping both the Ottawa Senators and Philadelphia Flyers to earn an 11-day break, took a 1-0 lead in Game 1 just 33 seconds into the first period.

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Canadiens sniper Cole Caufield evened things 27 seconds later before Danault gave Montreal a lead it would never surrender at 4:04 on a breakaway following one of many egregious Carolina miscues in the opening 20 minutes.

Danault then set up linemate Alexandre Texier for a 3-1 advantage that would grow to 4-1 on an Ivan Demidov break. The Hurricanes got one back in the second, but Juraj Slafkovsky scored on a terrific individual effort in the third to go with another into the empty net that sealed the best-of-seven opener.

“No panic,” Danault said of the early 1-0 deficit. “Cole helped us to calm down a little bit, and we just took over.”

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The 33-year-old acquired for a 2026 second-round pick from Los Angeles previously played parts of six seasons in Montreal — including a key defensive role in the Original Six club’s improbable run to the 2021 pandemic final — before heading west to join the Kings on a big-money deal later that summer.

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Canadiens captain and No. 1 centre Nick Suzuki said Danault had a big impact early in his career.

“Got to watch him play against every team’s top player, learned a lot from him, lots of conversations,” Suzuki said. “When we traded for him, I was probably one of the first guys to text him. We sat down in Boston, just me and him, chatted a long time … just about how much he wants to be here and how much he wants to win.”

View image in full screen Montreal Canadiens centre Phillip Danault (24) plays against the Lightning in Tampa, Fla., on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Danault, who had gone 13 playoff contests without a goal before this week, scored early in Montreal’s thrilling Game 7 overtime victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday before adding another in steamy Carolina.

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“He’s been a pro his whole career (and) the way he prepares himself for every day was something pretty eye-opening” said Caufield, who like Suzuki was a youngster during Danault’s first Montreal tenure. “Very lucky to get him back.”

Danault, whose team also topped the Tampa Bay Lightning in seven games in the first round, put up six goals and six assists in 45 regular-season games after returning to the fold, but it took some time to find his footing.

“He fills in a chair — a role — that we needed,” Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis said. “We have some great young players, tons of skill. We need to have some veteran guys that can play a different role — killing penalties, good on draws, hard to play against defensively.

“It took him a little while to get acclimated (with) how we play, but he’s fitting in nicely.”

Texier said Danault’s value comes both on and off the ice, especially for a group that, with an average age of 25.8 years, is the youngest to make the third round since the 1993 Cup-winning Canadiens.

“Quebec guy,” Texier said. “Wants to play for that team, wants to give everything. He’s got a pretty big smile every single day.”

Danault, meanwhile, is relishing a chance to pen another chapter for the team he cheered on as a kid.

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“Definitely for the best,” he said. “Super proud and happy to be here.”

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Suzuki, Caufield and Slafkovsky had produced just one 5-on-5 goal in the playoffs when skating together before bagging two Thursday.

“Really good for our confidence,” Slafkovsky said. “We haven’t been the best in these playoffs 5-on-5, but that’s why the hockey team has 20 guys.

“Happy the way we played … just gotta keep it the same way, or even better.”

ROLLING OVER

With little time to recuperate after the Buffalo series, the Canadiens were able to roll their lines and defence pairs.

Suzuki led all forwards on his team with 18:30 of ice time, while every blueliner played at least 14 minutes.

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“I wanted rhythm and (to) come in waves,” St. Louis said. “And trust the brand that we can play collectively.”