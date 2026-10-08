Winnipeg Blue Bombers QB Zach Collaros intends to play on Saturday

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are getting their first-string QB back this week.

Quarterback Zach Collaros is still on track to return from his head injury. After being limited on Wednesday in his first practice in close to a month, Collaros was a full participant on Thursday as they prepare for a pivotal game against the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday.

He’s listed as questionable to play on the club’s injury report, but Collaros told reporters he intends to play in their biggest game of the season, even though he said that’s not a factor in him coming back now.

“It had more to do with just feeling right and being back out there,” he said. “The return to play – that entire process, doing that and again, just feel good.

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“I would not be going out there if there was any reservations.

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“I would be at peace either way.”

Collaros missed their last two games and it’s essentially a must-win game for the Bombers, trailing the Stamps by two points for the final playoff spot with only three games left.

“His health would be the only factor,” said Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea.

Collaros has a well-documented long history of injuries, including numerous concussions. He’s missed six games this season with injuries and over the years many have voiced their concerns over his long-term health, but he said the decision to keep playing is one he’s given careful consideration to.

“A decision like playing football, it’s a violent game,” said Collaros. “I think if you have no injury history – you don’t make that decision lightly to begin with. But certainly, when you’ve been through things that could affect your health, you don’t make the decision lightly. So, I appreciate people’s concern and care, and especially our fans.

“When you’ve dealt with some of the things that I’ve had to deal with you don’t make the decision lightly. I feel very comfortable with the decision that I’ve made to play this week, that we have as an organization. And I wouldn’t be out there if I didn’t feel comfortable.”

And the 38-year-old is not ready for retirement and apparently has lots of football left him as he was asked if he wants to play again next year.

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“Yeah, I do,” said Collaros. “I like football.”