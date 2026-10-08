Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Yakemchuk scores winner as Sens edge Flyers 2-1

By Lisa Wallace The Canadian Press
Posted October 8, 2026 9:54 pm
2 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

OTTAWA – Carter Yakemchuk’s first regular-season goal was the game-winner in the Ottawa Senators’ 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night.

Yakemchuk broke the tie with a power-play goal with seven minutes remaining in regulation. He made his NHL debut in the playoffs last spring.

The Flyers (0-3-2) are still looking for their first win of the season.

Philadelphia’s Matvei Michkov was the lone Flyer to beat Linus Ullmark, who made 29 saves. Joseph Woll stopped 24 shots for Philadelphia.

Thursday’s game marked the start of a busy stretch for the Flyers with three games in four nights.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Hockey NS to teach young players about consent, hazing'
Hockey NS to teach young players about consent, hazing
Story continues below advertisement

The Senators (3-1-0) had four power-play opportunities in the first period and only managed five shots on goal with the man advantage. Ottawa’s Nick Cousins opened the scoring at even strength when he tipped a Tyler Kleven shot past Woll midway through the period.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

William Eklund left the game in the first period after he was hit against the boards by Simon Benoit. Eklund required help off the ice as he favoured his left leg and did not return.

Philadelphia tied the game with a power-play goal in the second period. Ullmark thought he had stopped a Trevor Zegras shot but it squeezed through his pads and Michkov slid it across the goal line.

Michael Bunting made his Flyers debut after signing with the team Tuesday and Ottawa defenceman Hoyt Stanley made his NHL debut.

Takeaways

Senators: The Senators continue to struggle with the man advantage, making Jake Sanderson’s absence even more apparent.

Flyers: After allowing at least 36 shots in their previous four games, the Flyers held Ottawa to just 26 shots.

Key Stat

Ottawa finished the game 1-for-5 on the power play and are now 2-for-18 on the season.

Story continues below advertisement

Key Moment

Kleven blocked two shots in the final minute to help salvage the win.

Up next

Senators: Ottawa will host the Nashville Predators on Saturday.

Flyers: The Flyers will travel to Boston to take on the Bruins on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2026.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices