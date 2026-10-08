Yakemchuk scores winner as Sens edge Flyers 2-1

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OTTAWA – Carter Yakemchuk’s first regular-season goal was the game-winner in the Ottawa Senators’ 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night.

Yakemchuk broke the tie with a power-play goal with seven minutes remaining in regulation. He made his NHL debut in the playoffs last spring.

The Flyers (0-3-2) are still looking for their first win of the season.

Philadelphia’s Matvei Michkov was the lone Flyer to beat Linus Ullmark, who made 29 saves. Joseph Woll stopped 24 shots for Philadelphia.

Thursday’s game marked the start of a busy stretch for the Flyers with three games in four nights.

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The Senators (3-1-0) had four power-play opportunities in the first period and only managed five shots on goal with the man advantage. Ottawa’s Nick Cousins opened the scoring at even strength when he tipped a Tyler Kleven shot past Woll midway through the period.

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William Eklund left the game in the first period after he was hit against the boards by Simon Benoit. Eklund required help off the ice as he favoured his left leg and did not return.

Philadelphia tied the game with a power-play goal in the second period. Ullmark thought he had stopped a Trevor Zegras shot but it squeezed through his pads and Michkov slid it across the goal line.

Michael Bunting made his Flyers debut after signing with the team Tuesday and Ottawa defenceman Hoyt Stanley made his NHL debut.

Takeaways

Senators: The Senators continue to struggle with the man advantage, making Jake Sanderson’s absence even more apparent.

Flyers: After allowing at least 36 shots in their previous four games, the Flyers held Ottawa to just 26 shots.

Key Stat

Ottawa finished the game 1-for-5 on the power play and are now 2-for-18 on the season.

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Key Moment

Kleven blocked two shots in the final minute to help salvage the win.

Up next

Senators: Ottawa will host the Nashville Predators on Saturday.

Flyers: The Flyers will travel to Boston to take on the Bruins on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2026.