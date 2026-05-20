Raptors’ Murray-Boyles makes NBA all-rookie team

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Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles has been named to the NBA’s all-rookie second team.

Murray-Boyles is the 13th player in franchise history to receive all-rookie honours and first since Scottie Barnes in 2021-22.

The 20-year-old averaged 8.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks and 21.9 minutes in 57 regular-season games (22 starts).

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Murray-Boyles scored in double figures in 25 regular-season games, grabbed 10-plus rebounds six times and had four double-doubles.

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He averaged 14.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals, 1.1 blocks and 27.3 minutes in the Raptors’ seven-game first-round playoff series against Cleveland.

The six-foot-seven, 245-pound Murray-Boyles was the ninth overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft after playing two years at the University of South Carolina.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2026.