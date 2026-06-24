Raptors draft Jaden Bradley 50th overall

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BROOKLYN – Jaden Bradley has been selected 50th overall by the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Draft.

Bradley is a six-foot-three guard who completed his senior year with the Arizona Wildcats.

The 22-year-old averaged 13.3 points, 4.4 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals over 39 games.

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Adding some depth at guard was one of Toronto’s needs heading into the draft but the Raptors front office had said it would select the best available player.

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Toronto took 19-year-old power forward Allen Graves with the 19th overall pick in Tuesday’s first round.

Bradley earned several accolades in his final season with the Wildcats. He was the Big 12 Player of the Year, named to the conference’s first-team all-stars, the conference’s all-defensive team, and was the Big 12 tournament’s MVP.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 24, 2026.