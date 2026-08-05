Montreal Alouettes look to even the score versus Edmonton Elks

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It’s a chance for Davis Alexander and the Montreal Alouettes to get even.

Montreal (7-1) hosts Edmonton (6-2) on Saturday afternoon at Molson Stadium. On June 20, the Edmonton Elks defeated the Alouettes 32-29 in overtime at Commonwealth Stadium, not only handing the East Division leaders their only loss of the season but the first regular-season defeat for Alexander (18-1) as a CFL starter.

Alexander was stellar in that contest, passing for 356 yards and a touchdown while Canadian Tyson Philpot had eight catches for 120 yards. But Edmonton’s Justin Rankin stole the show with 179 yards rushing and two TDs while adding five receptions for 51 yards — all team highs.

Rankin has since cooled off substantially. In Edmonton’s last three games, he has run for a combined 76 yards on 27 carries (2.8-yard average) and a touchdown while adding 11 catches for 121 yards.

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Edmonton was averaging a CFL-best 136.6 rushing yards per game through the sixth week of the season but currently sits fifth (101 yards).

Still, the contest has the potential to be an explosive one as Alexander (2,788 yards) and Edmonton’s Cody Fajardo (2,577) are the league’s top two passers.

Philpot (1,023 yards) and teammate Tyler Snead (794 yards) along with Austin Mack of the Elks (656 yards) are first, second and fourth respectively in CFL receiving yards.

That could put a lot of pressure on two defences that are among the CFL’s best. Edmonton is ranked first in fewest offensive points allowed and opponent yards per play (24.9 and 6.43, respectively) while Montreal is second in both categories (25.6, 6.8).

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Edmonton also leads the CFL in turnovers forced (23), with Montreal second (18).

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Fajardo led Montreal to the 2023 Grey Cup and is 5-1 against his former team. He has thrown for 1,418 yards with eight touchdown and no interceptions in his last four games.

Edmonton’s Tyrell Ford has registered three interceptions in his last four games.

Montreal is 4-0 at Molson Stadium and has won its last six home games dating back to last season.

Pick: Montreal.

Calgary Stampeders vs. Toronto Argonauts (Thursday night)

At Toronto, the Argos (3-4) come off a bye week and are set to play their first game at BMO Field this season.

Starter Chad Kelly returns after suffering a neck injury in the club’s 26-12 road win over B.C. on July 25.

Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge (hamstring) also comes back after missing three games. Calgary (4-4) comes off a short week, downing Hamilton 44-20 on Saturday.

Vernon Adams Jr. has a CFL-high 21 TDs and hasn’t been intercepted in 295 pass attempts dating back to last year.

The Stampeders won the first meeting 58-36 in Alberta on July 2. They’ve claimed four of the five previous matchups between the two teams and are 3-1 on the road.

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Pick: Toronto.

Ottawa Redblacks vs. Saskatchewan Roughriders (Friday night)

At Regina, the Riders (5-2) return home following last week’s 28-26 road win over Edmonton.

Saskatchewan has scored at least 27 points in each game this season and won six straight home games versus Ottawa (0-7) dating back to 2018 when current starter Trevor Harris was with the Redblacks.

Harris is 11-4 versus his former team and needs 49 passing yards to become the 12th player to reach 40,000 in his career.

Jake Maier, who served as Harris’s backup last season, is a 5-3 versus Saskatchewan and has 948 yards passing in his last three games.

Pick: Saskatchewan.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats vs. B.C. Lions (Saturday night)

At Vancouver, Nathan Rourke could start for B.C. (2-5).

He resumed practising with the starting offence this week after missing two games with a left shoulder injury.

Last week, running back Zander Horvath (191 yards, three TDs) and rookie starter Kaidon Salter (160 yards) anchored a 377-yard rushing attack to lead the Lions past Winnipeg 35-19.

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Harrison Frost is expected to make his first CFL start for Hamilton (3-5) after replacing Canadian Tre Ford in last week’s 44-20 home loss to Calgary.

Frost threw for 165 yards with a TD and an interception, but also lost a fumble the Stampeders recovered and returned for a touchdown.

Pick: B.C.

Last week: 3-1

Overall: 19-15.