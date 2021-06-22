Edmonton Elks shuffle the deck with coaching staff

The Edmonton Elks made changes to its coaching staff Tuesday to close some gaps left by the departure of specials teams coordinator and linebackers coach A.J. Gass last week.

The Elks promoted Chris Rippon from special teams assistant to special teams coordinator. Rippon has 37 years of coaching experience in the NCAA, including holding the role of special teams coordinator for 10 of those years. This will be his first experience as a CFL coach.

The Elks also promoted Derek Oswalt to assistant special teams coordinator and defensive assistant. Oswalt was with the Elks in 2019 season as a defensive assistant. He previously was an assistant coach with the Ottawa Redblacks and was the special teams coordinator with the University of Calgary Dinos in 2018.

The Elks filled its last vacancy with the hiring of Cam Robinson as the team’s new linebackers coach. Robinson was an assistant coach with the Saskatchewan Roughriders from 2016 to 2019 and held the role of linebackers coach in his final three seasons. Most recently, Robinson coached outside linebackers at Fort State.

The Elks announced an addition to its football operations department with the hiring of Mike Woytowich as the club’s head video coordinator.