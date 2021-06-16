Menu

Canada

Edmonton Elks assistant coach A.J. Gass leaving organization

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 16, 2021 5:58 pm
Homecoming for A.J. Gass as he joins Edmonton Eskimos coaching staff
It's a homecoming of sorts for a former Edmonton Eskimos player. He will be returning to the team but in a very different role. Kevin Karius sits down with A.J. Gass – May 15, 2019

The Edmonton Elks announced Wednesday special-teams co-ordinator/linebackers coach A.J. Gass has left the organization for personal reasons.

Gass served twice as a member of the club’s coaching staff.

After retiring as a player in 2007, Gass was a defensive assistant in 2008 under then head coach Danny Maciocia.

Gass returned to the club in 2019 as special-teams co-ordinator before adding the linebackers job to his coaching resume earlier this year.

Gass, a 45-year-old California native, played 10 seasons with Edmonton as a linebacker (1998-2007).

He was a member of two Grey Cup-winning teams (2003, ’05) and four times was named a league all-star.

Some videos about the Edmonton Elks.

Edmonton Elks president eager for football fans to return to stands
© 2021 The Canadian Press
