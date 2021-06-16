Edmonton Elks assistant coach A.J. Gass leaving organization

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Elks announced Wednesday special-teams co-ordinator/linebackers coach A.J. Gass has left the organization for personal reasons.

Gass served twice as a member of the club’s coaching staff.

After retiring as a player in 2007, Gass was a defensive assistant in 2008 under then head coach Danny Maciocia.

Gass returned to the club in 2019 as special-teams co-ordinator before adding the linebackers job to his coaching resume earlier this year.

Gass, a 45-year-old California native, played 10 seasons with Edmonton as a linebacker (1998-2007).

He was a member of two Grey Cup-winning teams (2003, ’05) and four times was named a league all-star.

