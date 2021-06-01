Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports
June 1 2021 12:12pm
04:20

Introducing the Edmonton Elks, the new name of the city’s CFL team

After consultations and a public poll, president and CEO Chris Presson announced Tuesday the CFL team has rebranded as the Edmonton Elks.

Advertisement

Video Home