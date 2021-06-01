Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
June 1 2021 8:13pm
02:03

Meet the Edmonton Elks football team

After 10 months of speculation, the city’s CFL team has a new name: the Edmonton Elks. As Lisa MacGregor explains, the team says it was time to turn a page on history.

