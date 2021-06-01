Global News at Noon Edmonton June 1 2021 2:49pm 02:53 Edmonton Elks chosen as the new name of the city’s CFL team Edmonton’s CFL franchise has changed the team’s name to the Elks. Lisa MacGregor has more from Commonwealth Stadium. Edmonton’s football team now Edmonton Elks <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7911750/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7911750/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?