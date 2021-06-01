Menu

Global News at Noon Edmonton
June 1 2021 2:49pm
02:53

Edmonton Elks chosen as the new name of the city’s CFL team

Edmonton’s CFL franchise has changed the team’s name to the Elks. Lisa MacGregor has more from Commonwealth Stadium.

