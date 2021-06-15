Menu

Sports

Elks open 2021 season at home versus Redblacks

By Dave Campbell 630CHED
Posted June 15, 2021 12:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Edmonton Elks president eager for football fans to return to stands' Edmonton Elks president eager for football fans to return to stands
WATCH ABOVE: (June 2): With the name launch out of the way, the Edmonton Elks president and CEO Chris Presson said the focus now is on preparing for the new football season. He joined Gord Steinke to talk about it. – Jun 2, 2021

A day after the CFL Board of Governors approved a 14-game season for 2021 starting on Aug. 5, the league dropped its 2021 schedule on Tuesday morning.

The Edmonton Elks will open their season at home on Saturday, Aug. 7 against the Ottawa Redblacks on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium. The Elks will have five of their seven home games on Saturdays, with the other two games being played on Friday nights.

The traditional Labour Day series with the Calgary Stampeders will see the Elks in Calgary on Monday, Sept. 6 with the rematch in Edmonton on Saturday, Sept. 10.

The Elks will face the Winnipeg Blue Bombers three times. The Stampeders, B.C. Lions, Saskatchewan Roughriders, and the Redblacks twice including a game on Tuesday, Sept. 28 in Ottawa. The Elks will see the Toronto Argonauts, the Montreal Alouettes and Hamilton Tiger-Cats once.

CFL teams will begin training camps on Saturday, July 10. There will be no pre-season before the start of the regular season.

The CFL also issued an update on discussions with governments about stadium capacity for fans. The league says each team will update their fans on what their plans will be for tickets sales as the season approaches.

