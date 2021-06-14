CFL going ahead with August start to 2021 season

The CFL is going ahead with its 2021 season.
The league’s board of governors have voted unanimously in favour of an amended collective bargaining agreement and starting the ’21 campaign Aug. 5.
The CFL did not play in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The league unveiled plans in November for a full 18-game season that was to have started in June but later pushed back the start to August and reduced the number of games to 14.
The Grey Cup game was also pushed back from Nov. 21 to Dec. 12 in Hamilton.
