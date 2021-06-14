Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

CFL going ahead with August start to 2021 season

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 14, 2021 1:27 pm
Click to play video: 'CFL delays 2021 season start due to COVID-19' CFL delays 2021 season start due to COVID-19
WATCH ABOVE: (April 21, 2021): The Canadian Football League (CFL) announced Wednesday it would delay the start of its 2021 season until Aug. 5 and reduce the number of games, as the country continues to grapple with a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Taylor Shire reports – Apr 21, 2021

The CFL is going ahead with its 2021 season.

The league’s board of governors have voted unanimously in favour of an amended collective bargaining agreement and starting the ’21 campaign Aug. 5.

Read more: CFL pushes back start to 2021 season, reduces number of games due to COVID-19

The CFL did not play in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trending Stories

The league unveiled plans in November for a full 18-game season that was to have started in June but later pushed back the start to August and reduced the number of games to 14.

Read more: CFL 2020 season officially cancelled

Story continues below advertisement

The Grey Cup game was also pushed back from Nov. 21 to Dec. 12 in Hamilton.

More to come…

© 2021 The Canadian Press
CFL tagEdmonton Elks tagCalgary Stampeders tagSaskatchewan Roughriders tagMontreal Alouettes tagOttawa Redblacks tagBC Lions tagCanadian Football tagCFL season tagHamilton Tiger-Cats tag2021 cfl season tagCFL season COVID tagCFL season August start tagWinnipeg Blur Bombers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers