Edmonton Football Team set to announce new name Tuesday morning

After almost a year of waiting, fans of the Edmonton Football Team will know the new name Tuesday morning.

The club is set to make the announcement at 10 a.m. EE Football play-by-play announcer Morley Scott and colour analyst Dave Campbell will host a special from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on 630 CHED with reaction from the team.

Global News will also live stream the news conference in this story post.

“You can see what’s going on on the field. It’s pretty hard to keep secrets at this point,” Allan Watt, the VP of marketing and communication for the Edmonton Football Team, said Tuesday morning.

Watt was being interviewed by Global News and a huge white tarp could be seen on the field behind him covering where the team name is usually displayed.

Under this tarp is the new logo and/or name of the #EdmontonFootballClub ! We’ll find out at 10 a.m. what it is! Also, somewhere in this building is a room full of the new merchandise for fans that’s ready to go then too #CFL @GlobalEdmonton pic.twitter.com/kTiOyvhBL9 — Lisa MacGregor (@lisamacgregor) June 1, 2021

The team made the decision to drop “Eskimos” last July after repeated calls to change the name.

A call was put out to fans to suggest names, and the team whittled the list down to seven possibilities: Elk, Evergreens, Evergolds, Eclipse, Elkhounds, Eagles and Elements.

“The organization fully understands that we’re taking something and have taken something away from people who have been supporters of our team for decades,” Watt said.

“Seventy years our team was called the previous name. Now we’re applying a new name to it today.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Seventy years our team was called the previous name. Now we're applying a new name to it today."

Fans were able to vote on the seven names, but the final decision came down to the team.

“I don’t think any of us in our organization right from the board of directors on down realized how much is involved in actually changing a name,” Watt said. “Then making sure your name is protected, making sure you’ve got all the registrations done, and then there’s the whole process of fan engagement we went through.”

The team has not released any information on what direction it is going, but says the iconic green and gold will continue to be part of the branding. It also hopes to continue to use the “EE” logo.