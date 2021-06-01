Menu

Sports

Edmonton Football Team set to announce new name Tuesday morning

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted June 1, 2021 10:19 am
Click to play video: 'EE Football Team to announce new name Tuesday morning' EE Football Team to announce new name Tuesday morning
The Edmonton Football Team will announce its new name on Tuesday morning. Lisa MacGregor speaks with Allan Watt with the EE Football Team about the journey the organization took to come up with the new name. Watt says merchandise is ready to hit the online stores when the new name is announced at 10 a.m.

After almost a year of waiting, fans of the Edmonton Football Team will know the new name Tuesday morning.

The club is set to make the announcement at 10 a.m. EE Football play-by-play announcer Morley Scott and colour analyst Dave Campbell will host a special from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on 630 CHED with reaction from the team.

Global News will also live stream the news conference in this story post.

“You can see what’s going on on the field. It’s pretty hard to keep secrets at this point,” Allan Watt, the VP of marketing and communication for the Edmonton Football Team, said Tuesday morning.

Read more: Edmonton Football Team calls on fans to vote on 7 possible names

Watt was being interviewed by Global News and a huge white tarp could be seen on the field behind him covering where the team name is usually displayed.

The team made the decision to drop “Eskimos” last July after repeated calls to change the name.

Trending Stories

A call was put out to fans to suggest names, and the team whittled the list down to seven possibilities: Elk, Evergreens, Evergolds, Eclipse, Elkhounds, Eagles and Elements.

“The organization fully understands that we’re taking something and have taken something away from people who have been supporters of our team for decades,” Watt said.

“Seventy years our team was called the previous name. Now we’re applying a new name to it today.”

Read more: Wildlife expert thinks Elk would work for new EE Football Team name

Fans were able to vote on the seven names, but the final decision came down to the team.

“I don’t think any of us in our organization right from the board of directors on down realized how much is involved in actually changing a name,” Watt said. “Then making sure your name is protected, making sure you’ve got all the registrations done, and then there’s the whole process of fan engagement we went through.”

Read more: Edmonton Football Club: The Double E closing in on new name

The team has not released any information on what direction it is going, but says the iconic green and gold will continue to be part of the branding. It also hopes to continue to use the “EE” logo.

