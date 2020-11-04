Edmonton Football Club: The Double E closing in on new name

Send this page to someone via email

When the next Canadian Football League regular season rolls around in 2021 or beyond, the Edmonton Football Club will have a new name in place.

The president and CEO of the Edmonton Football Club, Chris Presson, said this week that the team has a timeline for the announcement.

“We’re looking for something in the early spring next year, in terms of a name and a new logo.” Tweet This

Presson says the team is working with an agency to help with the process, that will include a lot of communication with key stakeholders.

“We are in the process of developing our fan engagement plan to make sure we take the proper feedback from all involved.”

“I have a call (Wednesday) to go over the key stakeholder process and the focus groups we intend to be at.

“Right now it’s all about making sure we engage those that engage us and that’s all of our key stakeholders, starting with the massive fans that we have.”

A name change for a professional sports team is not an easy undertaking and Presson knows they won’t get another chance to do it right.

“It certainly is a massive undertaking and when you get into it, you understand the depths of everything that you must go through.

“We have one shot to get it right and we are going to do that. Tweet This

“It’s a major turnover in merchandise, all the signage throughout the stadium and signage throughout the city and the offices. It is a massive undertaking, to put it mildly.”

The team has stated it will stay with a green-and-gold colour scheme and hopes to continue with its iconic EE logo.

It’s estimated that the name change will cost the franchise $1 million to complete.

