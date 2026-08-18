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Sports

Ross, Fajardo and Horvath named CFL top players

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted August 18, 2026 1:14 pm
1 min read
Edmonton Elks quarterback Cody Fajardo throws a pass during first half CFL football action against the Montreal Alouettes in Montreal, on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. View image in full screen
Edmonton Elks quarterback Cody Fajardo throws a pass during first half CFL football action against the Montreal Alouettes in Montreal, on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. GMH
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TORONTO – Edmonton defensive back J.J. Ross, Elks quarterback Cody Fajardo and B.C. running back Zander Horvath have been named the CFL’s top players for Week 11.

Ross had two interceptions, including one returned for 85 yards for a touchdown, with four defensive tackles and a forced fumble leading to another touchdown in Edmonton’s 42-12 win over Toronto on Saturday.

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It was his first multiple-interception game and first career touchdown.

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Fajardo threw for 301 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions and rushed for 50 yards in the same game.

Horvath rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown and added three receptions for 32 yards in the Lions’ 30-26 victory over Calgary on Thursday.

This marks the second player of the week honour for both Fajardo and Horvath and the first for Ross.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2026.

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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