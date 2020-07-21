Edmonton Eskimos dropping ‘Eskimo’ from team name

The Edmonton Eskimos football club has announced it is dropping the word Eskimo from its team name.

The club made the announcement Tuesday, after criticism from many in the Inuit community who said the name Eskimo was offensive.

The team said its board of directors made the decision to discontinue the use of the word Eskimo. Until a new name is selected, the organization will be known as the Edmonton Football Team or EE Football Team.

In a post on Twitter, Mayor Don Iveson said he was happy to see Edmonton’s football team is changing its name.

“The team has a great legacy that’s beloved by fans, not just in #Edmonton, but across Canada – and now it’ll have a name that isn’t an obstacle for new fans wanting to get in on that inspiring legacy.”

Pressure has mounted in recent weeks for sports teams to eliminate racist or stereotypical names. Last week, Washington’s NFL franchise officially dropped its Redskins name and logo.

Critics say the Edmonton team’s name is a derogatory, colonial-era term for Inuit.

In February, the Edmonton club announced it was keeping the name following year-long research that involved Inuit leaders and community members across Canada. The club said it received “no consensus” during that review.

But on July 8, the team said it would speed up another review of the name, and sent out a survey to shareholders and “other key audiences” about whether the name should be changed. The team committed to an update on the process by the end of the month.

With files from Phil Heidenreich and The Canadian Press.

