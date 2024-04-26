Tiedemann out with nerve inflammation in elbow

See more sharing options

TORONTO – Blue Jays pitching prospect Ricky Tiedemann will miss about seven to 10 more days with a sore elbow.

Toronto manager John Schneider says that the 21-year-old left-hander has ulnar nerve inflammation.

The diagnosis comes after Tiedemann met with team doctors earlier this week.

It’s the best possible outcome after the triple-A Buffalo Bisons put him on the seven-day injured list on April 19.

Tiedemann (0-1) had a 5.63 earned-run average through three starts, striking out 10 over eight innings.

Reliever Chad Green will continue to rehab his shoulder over the next three to seven days before he resumes throwing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2024.