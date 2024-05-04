Blue Jays acquire reliever Kuhnel from Astros

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired right-hander Joel Kuhnel from the Houston Astros in exchange for cash considerations.

In a corresponding move, Kuhnel was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo.

The Blue Jays made the announcement Saturday night, some hours after a 6-3 road win over the Washington Nationals.

Story continues below advertisement

Kuhnel, 29, has appeared in one game for the Astros this season and nine contests for the Triple-A Sugar Land Space Cowboys, combining to go 4-1 with a 5.40 earned-run average.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The six-foot-five, 290-pound reliever was an 11th-round pick of the Cincinnati Reds during the 2016 first-year player draft and made his MLB debut for the club in 2019.

He has split time between the Reds and Astros, posting a 6.30 ERA over 77 MLB appearances and a 3.66 ERA over 216 minor league contests.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2024.