Sports

Blue Jays acquire reliever Kuhnel from Astros

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 4, 2024 11:50 pm
1 min read
Share

The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired right-hander Joel Kuhnel from the Houston Astros in exchange for cash considerations.

In a corresponding move, Kuhnel was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo.

The Blue Jays made the announcement Saturday night, some hours after a 6-3 road win over the Washington Nationals.

Kuhnel, 29, has appeared in one game for the Astros this season and nine contests for the Triple-A Sugar Land Space Cowboys, combining to go 4-1 with a 5.40 earned-run average.

The six-foot-five, 290-pound reliever was an 11th-round pick of the Cincinnati Reds during the 2016 first-year player draft and made his MLB debut for the club in 2019.

He has split time between the Reds and Astros, posting a 6.30 ERA over 77 MLB appearances and a 3.66 ERA over 216 minor league contests.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

