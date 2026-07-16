World champion curler, long-time broadcaster Don Duguid dies at 90

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Two-time world curling champion and longtime CBC broadcaster Don Duguid has died. He was 90.

His son, Terry Duguid, the member of Parliament for Winnipeg South, announced the death in a post on the social media platform X, saying his father died peacefully Wednesday night. A cause of death was not given.

The Winnipeg curler won three Brier titles, including back-to-back championships in 1970 and 1971, and skipped Canada to consecutive world titles those same years.

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After his playing career, Duguid spent nearly 30 years as CBC’s curling analyst and later worked as a curling commentator for NBC at the 2002, 2006 and 2010 Olympic Winter Games.

He was inducted into the Canadian Curling Hall of Fame, Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame and the World Curling Hall of Fame, and was appointed to the Order of Manitoba and the Order of Canada.

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Duguid is survived by his wife, Barb, along with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

“While today is a difficult day for our family, we are also reflecting on his long and extraordinary life,” Terry Duguid wrote. “He leaves an enduring legacy in the sport of curling as a two-time world curling champion and long-time broadcaster.”