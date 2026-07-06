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Sports

Rogers buying remaining stake in MLSE

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted July 6, 2026 8:18 am
1 min read
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TORONTO – Rogers Communications Inc. says it has signed a deal to buy the remaining 25 per cent stake in Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment it does not already own from Kilmer Sports Inc. for $4.35 billion.

Rogers chief executive Tony Staffieri called it a defining moment for the company.

“Our full ownership of MLSE brings together Canada’s premier communications company with Canada’s premier sports and entertainment organization,” Staffieri said in a statement.

“It gives us even more opportunity to invest in championship-calibre teams, create unique experiences for customers and fans, and unlock long-term value for shareholders.”

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MLSE owns the Toronto Maple Leafs hockey team, Toronto Raptors basketball team, Toronto FC soccer team and the Toronto Argonauts football team.

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Beyond its minority stake in MLSE, Kilmer owns the expansion Toronto Tempo, who are playing their inaugural WNBA season, and last month became the first Canadian investor in the PWHL.

Rogers expects the deal, which is subject to league approvals, to close in the fourth quarter of this year.

The company said full ownership will strengthen its ability to drive long-term growth across its businesses.

“The strategic value of our sports business is even greater when you combine it with our core connectivity business – it gives us a unique value proposition to compete in a very crowded marketplace,” Staffieri said.

Rogers has said intends to sell a minority stake in the consolidated Rogers sports, media and entertainment assets over the course of the next year.

In addition to MLSE, Rogers owns the Toronto Blue Jays baseball team, Rogers Centre and Sportsnet.

The company also has partnerships with the Vancouver Canucks, Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames, the NHL, the NBA, MLB and Live Nation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2026.

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Companies in this story: (TSX:RCI.B)

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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