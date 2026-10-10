Tommy Time taking over in Saskatchewan

Tommy Stevens arrived in Saskatchewan with a reputation as a short-yardage specialist. This season, he has become much more than that.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback has quickly become one of Rider Nation’s biggest fan favourites with his bruising running style, growing list of nicknames and seemingly constant trips to the endzone making “Tommy Time” a regular occurrence.

“He’s usually no-fail on the third down, so I can’t say anything bad about the guy,” Said one fan, while another added, “I think he’s great; it’s really nice to have someone short yardage that in the past we haven’t had anyone that’s really dependable for it”.

Stevens told Global News that he can feel the love, saying, “Since the day I arrived here I’ve always felt the love from Rider Nation … But it definitely feels like things went to new heights after that Ottawa game at home.”

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Stevens is referring to the Riders’ Week 9 matchup where he had 9 carries for 35 yards and scored his second hat trick in two games.

Through 15 games this season, Stevens has rushed 86 times for 273 yards and 15 touchdowns, averaging 3.2 yards per carry. His 15 rushing majors rank second in the entire CFL, trailing only B.C. running back Zander Horvath, who has 16.

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The production is even more remarkable considering Stevens isn’t Saskatchewan’s starting quarterback or backup. Stevens is listed as QB3. His primary role remains short yardage situations, but the Riders have increasingly found other ways to use the six-foot-four, 245-pound quarterback.

“Being able to install with other quarterbacks but still have my own role is unique, but you know it’s really cool for me, and I’m glad to help in any capacity,” said Stevens.

Stevens sits just one rushing touchdown away from matching legendary Roughrider George Reed’s franchise record of 16 rushing touchdowns in a season, set in 1986. He is also just three touchdowns away from the Roughriders’ overall single-season touchdown record of 18, set by Ken Carpenter in 1955.

“It’s always Tommy time around here; I’m really happy to see recognition where it’s deserved, and I’m really excited to see how he continues throughout the season here cause good things are brewing, I think,” said one fan.

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Stevens has put together some historic individual performances along the way. He became the first Roughriders quarterback to record three rushing touchdowns in consecutive games, doing it against Edmonton and Ottawa.

The production has come with plenty of personality.

“I don’t know, he seems very enthusiastic when he gets in there and does his thing,” said a fan, even adding, “He’s kind of cute.”

That energy has translated into a newfound level of popularity among fans, with Stevens’ jersey now joining the options available at the Rider Store.

“You know one of those moments you think about when you’re a kid, right, like you sit there and actually see that it’s your jersey on the shelf and that’s kind of surreal in a way,” Stevens said.

“You think about it happening possibly one day but actually seeing it is a little bit different. It’s really, really cool and I’m glad people are having fun with it.”

Stevens credits his success to his team, especially the offensive line, allowing him to have such success in those short yardage situations.

“It wouldn’t be possible without the guys up front, the receivers, whatever personnel package we have in there; everybody’s got a hand in it,” said Stevens.

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Whether you call him Touchdown Tommy, Stone Cold Stevens, or just Tommy, one thing is simple: Saskatchewan has caught a case of Touchdown Tommy fever.