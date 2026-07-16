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Guitar maker Fender sues German retailer Thomann in copyright dispute

By Stephen Nellis Reuters
Posted July 16, 2026 12:05 pm
2 min read
Stratocaster guitars at the Fender manufacturing facility in Corona, California, 28 June 2004. The sainted grandfather of electric guitars, the Fender Stratocaster, famously cradled on stage by music legends from Buddy Holly to Jimi Hendrix and Eric Clapton is celebrating it's 50 anniversary this year. View image in full screen
Stratocaster guitars at the Fender manufacturing facility in Corona, California, 28 June 2004. The sainted grandfather of electric guitars, the Fender Stratocaster, famously cradled on stage by music legends from Buddy Holly to Jimi Hendrix and Eric Clapton is celebrating it's 50 anniversary this year. ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
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Fender, which makes the “Stratocaster” electric guitar made famous by musicians such as Jimi Hendrix and Eric Clapton, has filed a lawsuit in a German court against the instrument retailer Thomann, alleging copyright infringement.

The filing in a regional German court in Düsseldorf this week comes after Fender won copyright protection in Europe for the Strat in March, as the guitar model is called by musicians.

Click to play video: 'Fender Custom Shops show off ‘Game of Thrones’ inspired guitars'
Fender Custom Shops show off ‘Game of Thrones’ inspired guitars
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Fender ​argues that the Harley Benton-brand guitars developed and sold by Thomann, one of ​its largest global retail partners, copy the classic Strat shape.

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In May, ⁠Fender sent cease-and-desist letters to a range of companies, including Yamaha, the ​world’s largest instrument maker, asking them to stop manufacturing and selling Strat lookalikes headed ​for Europe.

Thomann did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Strat-shaped instruments have been sold by manufacturers large and small at various price points for decades, with the shape becoming so ​ubiquitous that it serves as the generic emoji symbol for “guitar” in most major ​operating systems.

Fender’s move to enforce a copyright around it, including against boutique guitar builders, ignited an ‌online backlash among some guitar influencers.

Thomann in June filed a legal action called a “declaration of non-infringement” against Fender, arguing that Fender did not have a valid copyright to the Strat body shape, in part because the Fender ruling in March came in ​the form of a ​default judgment against ⁠a smaller online seller that did not show up in Düsseldorf court to challenge Fender’s claims.

In its filing this week, ​Fender said it sells about 500,000 Strats per year, with ​34,000 of ⁠those sold in Germany. Fender cited Thomann’s own estimates that the retailer sells 10,000 Fender Strats per year.

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“Thomann isn’t a small independent guitar builder. It is one of ⁠the world’s ​largest musical instrument retailers, one of Fender’s largest ​retail partners, and the owner of Harley Benton, one of Europe’s largest guitar brands,” Fender said in ​a statement.

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© 2026 Reuters

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