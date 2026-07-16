Guitar maker Fender sues German retailer Thomann in copyright dispute

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Fender, which makes the “Stratocaster” electric guitar made famous by musicians such as Jimi Hendrix and Eric Clapton, has filed a lawsuit in a German court against the instrument retailer Thomann, alleging copyright infringement.

The filing in a regional German court in Düsseldorf this week comes after Fender won copyright protection in Europe for the Strat in March, as the guitar model is called by musicians.

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Fender ​argues that the Harley Benton-brand guitars developed and sold by Thomann, one of ​its largest global retail partners, copy the classic Strat shape.

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In May, ⁠Fender sent cease-and-desist letters to a range of companies, including Yamaha, the ​world’s largest instrument maker, asking them to stop manufacturing and selling Strat lookalikes headed ​for Europe.

Thomann did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Strat-shaped instruments have been sold by manufacturers large and small at various price points for decades, with the shape becoming so ​ubiquitous that it serves as the generic emoji symbol for “guitar” in most major ​operating systems.

Fender’s move to enforce a copyright around it, including against boutique guitar builders, ignited an ‌online backlash among some guitar influencers.

Thomann in June filed a legal action called a “declaration of non-infringement” against Fender, arguing that Fender did not have a valid copyright to the Strat body shape, in part because the Fender ruling in March came in ​the form of a ​default judgment against ⁠a smaller online seller that did not show up in Düsseldorf court to challenge Fender’s claims.

In its filing this week, ​Fender said it sells about 500,000 Strats per year, with ​34,000 of ⁠those sold in Germany. Fender cited Thomann’s own estimates that the retailer sells 10,000 Fender Strats per year.

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“Thomann isn’t a small independent guitar builder. It is one of ⁠the world’s ​largest musical instrument retailers, one of Fender’s largest ​retail partners, and the owner of Harley Benton, one of Europe’s largest guitar brands,” Fender said in ​a statement.