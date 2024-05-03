Ottawa providing $104M to help Toronto host FIFA World Cup games

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government will provide the city of Toronto with $104.34 million to help host six matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and federal Sports Minister Carla Qualtrough made the funding announcement Friday at Toronto’s BMO Field, where the matches will be held.

Toronto has estimated its part of hosting the expanded 48-team soccer showcase will cost $380 million, an increase of $80 million compared to a 2022 forecast.

In February, the provincial government committed $97 million in funding for the event contingent on matching funds from Ottawa.

“FIFA 2026 will unite our country like nothing else can,” said Qualtrough. “I mean you don’t see all three levels of government like this often so you know that’s the power of sport.”

“Canada is home to the world,” she added. “And in 2026, the world will feel right at home here.”:

Story continues below advertisement

Qualtrough said the federal contribution will “support the operation and capital expenses of these (Toronto) matches.”

1:48 Mayor pushes for more accountability in Toronto’s FIFA hosting duties

“These funds will help make hosting the games possible, six games,” Chow said. “It will support our infrastructure and enhancement, operating costs, the cost to hype up the games and get some of the legacy that we know will come forward later on.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“The funds will help us welcome hundreds and thousands of people to our city, to showcase Toronto to the world.”

The federal government had already committed to providing $116.66 million in funding for the Vancouver matches.

Chow came prepared for the soccer announcement, wearing shin pads, running shoes and a 2026 World Cup scarf. She and Qualtrough even kicked a ball around on the field after the festivities.

Story continues below advertisement

The city expects the World Cup to create more than 3,500 jobs, attract 300,000 out-of-town visitors, and generate approximately $393 million in gross domestic product for Toronto and $456 million in GDP for Ontario.

Vancouver will also stage games at the 104-match tournament which Canada is co-hosting with the U.S. and Mexico. Officials announced Tuesday that hosting seven games at BC Place Stadium could cost up to $581 million, more than double the estimate from two years ago.

Canada and Mexico, which has three host cities to Canada’s two, will each host 13 matches with the U.S. staging the remaining 78 across its 11 host cities.

Toronto and Vancouver will each host five opening-round matches plus a round-of-32 knockout match. Vancouver will also stage a round-of-16 game.