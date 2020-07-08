Edmonton Eskimos sponsor calls on team to change its name if it wants to keep partnership

Send this page to someone via email

Citing its corporate values, a major insurance firm says it wants the Edmonton Eskimos organization to change its team name if it wants to continue its sponsorship deal going forward.

“For several years, we have been a sponsor of the Edmonton Eskimos,” belairdirect said in a statement issued to 630 CHED on Tuesday evening. “At belairdirect, one of our core values is respect, which is founded on seeing diversity as a strength, being inclusive and collaborative.

“Guided by this value, in order for us to move forward and continue on with our partnership, we will need to see concrete action in the near future, including a commitment to a name change.”

The company said it wanted to acknowledge that “change is a journey” and said it has shared its position with the Canadian Football League club.

When asked for a response, a representative of the Edmonton Eskimos acknowledged the team was contacted by belairdirect and told Global News the team may issue a public statement about the matter this week.

Story continues below advertisement

Over the years, Edmonton’s CFL football team has come under fire for its name on many occasions, with some people arguing it is racist and shows a lack of respect for Indigenous people in northern regions of Canada and the U.S.

The NFL’s Washington Redskins team has received similar criticism facing Edmonton’s football team. Earlier this month, the Redskins announced that the team would be conducting “a thorough review” of its name. The Eskimos tweeted at that time that their team was not wavering from its previous position that it plans to ramp up consultation with the Inuit community.

However, the team also indicated it realizes its name is now under closer scrutiny.

“We recognize there has been increased attention to the name recently and we will ramp up our ongoing engagement with the Inuit communities to assess their views,” the team tweeted on Friday.

In the same tweet, the team said “there has been considerable support for the Eskimos name among Inuit in various parts of northern Canada.”

READ MORE: Washington Redskins announce ‘thorough review’ of name after criticism from FedEx

In February, the Eskimos said the team’s research and engagement program “included meetings with Inuit leaders and community leaders in Iqaluit, Inuvik, Yellowknife and Ottawa, a research phase with a combination of in-depth interviews with Inuit across the north and in Edmonton, and a telephone survey among a broad group of Inuit across Canada.”

Story continues below advertisement

At that time, the team said there were a “range of views” regarding its name, but no consensus emerged to support changing it.

Last month, Nunuvat MP Mumilaaq Qaqqaq appeared on 630 CHED’s The Ryan Jespersen Show as one of many voices calling on the team to change its name after the Eskimos tweeted about the death of George Floyd. On May 25, Floyd died in police custody in Minnesota while an officer was seen kneeling on his neck. The death sparked worldwide protests and an urgent call to address racism and police brutality.

“If we can’t even get a football team to respect us enough as a group of people, then how can we expect to actually get respect elsewhere if this term Eskimo is going to keep on being used?” Qaqqaq said.

READ MORE: Edmonton Eskimos reaffirm name after Washington football team wavers

Earlier this month, Qaqqaq tweeted that since the Edmonton Eskimos said they had not reached a consensus on whether a name change should take place, she believes that is a sign it should be changed.

On Tuesday, Global News reached out to Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, a non-profit organization that represents over 60,000 Inuit people, for its response to the football team being challenged by a sponsor to change its name.

A spokesperson for ITK said the organization had no statement at this time, but said it stands by comments its president made in a 2015 op-ed.

Story continues below advertisement

In the column, Natan Obed explains why he believes the Edmonton Eskimos name is harmful to Inuit people.

“Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami has demanded that the Edmonton Canadian Football League team stop using the moniker ‘Eskimos’ as part of an ongoing fight against colonization in the name of reconciliation,” reads part of Obed’s column published by Nunatsiaq News. “This stance has been supported by many Inuit, although I fully understand and appreciate that not all Inuit view the term as offensive.

“The colonial legacy of naming is about power and control. The issue of Inuit being used as a sports team mascot matters, because this is the way this legacy continues to play out in popular culture.

“This issue is about our right to self-determine who we are on our own terms. We are not mascots or emblems.”

READ MORE: 12% of Albertans say Edmonton Eskimos’ name is unacceptable: poll

In 2017, Winnipeg’s mayor suggested Edmonton’s CFL team should have a more “inclusive” name. Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson called for a “conversation” around the name.

Story continues below advertisement

According to results from a poll that were released about a week later, 12 per cent of Albertans surveyed said the name was unacceptable.

Corus Entertainment, Global News’ parent company, has been a long-standing partner of the team.

–With files from 630 CHED’s Kirby Bourne

Watch below: Some Global News videos about the Edmonton Eskimos’ team name.