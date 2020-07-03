Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Trending

Washington Redskins announce ‘thorough review’ of name after criticism from FedEx

By Meaghan Wray Global News
Posted July 3, 2020 1:56 pm
FedEx calls on the Washington Redskins to change their name
A key sponsor of the Washington Redskins NFL franchise has asked the U.S. football team to change its name.

The Washington Redskins are undergoing a “thorough review” of their team name following criticism from their sponsor FedEx.

According to a statement released by the team and shared on Twitter by NFL insider Adam Schefter, “this review formalizes the initial discussions the team has been having with the league in recent weeks.”

Read more: Washington Redskins sponsor FedEx calls for name change amid racism debate

“This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field,” the team’s owner Dan Snyder said.

Ron Rivera, the team’s head coach, added: “This issue is of personal importance to me and I look forward to working closely with Dan Snyder to make sure we continue the mission of honouring and supporting Native Americans and our Military.”

Story continues below advertisement

In an interview with USA Today in 2013, Snyder said: “We’ll never change the name. It’s that simple.”

Trending Stories

The team was pushed towards a name change by the title sponsor of their stadium, FedEx, in a Thursday statement that read: “We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name.”

The company paid the team $205 million in 1999 for the naming rights to FedEx Field in Landover, Md.

In this photo taken May 5, 2013, Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder walks by players during a rookie minicamp practice session at Redskins Park in Ashburn, Va.
In this photo taken May 5, 2013, Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder walks by players during a rookie minicamp practice session at Redskins Park in Ashburn, Va. Evan Vucci / AP

In addition to the stadium name and sponsorship agreement, FedEx CEO Frederik Smith is a minority owner. Snyder has shown no indications he’ll change the name since buying the team in 1999.

Story continues below advertisement

Amid nationwide protests against racism, pressure has been mounting on the organization to abandon the name, called a “dictionary-defined racial slur” by experts and advocates.

Investors this week wrote to FedEx, PepsiCo and other sponsors asking them to request a change. FedEx is believed to be the first to take action.

Read more: Uncle Ben, Mrs. Butterworth embrace makeovers in light of racist past

On Thursday night, Nike appeared to remove all Redskins gear from its online store. The other 31 NFL teams were listed and a search for “Redskins” came up with no results. Nike did not immediately respond to an email message seeking comment.

When asked recently about Snyder changing the name, a spokesman said the team had no comment. The team last week removed the name of racist founder George Preston Marshall from its Ring of Fame at FedEx Field and a monument to him was removed from the site of the old RFK Stadium.

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
WashingtonNFLNational Football LeagueFedexWashington RedskinsRedskinsDan Snyderredskins footballredskins name reviewwashington redskins name review
Flyers
More weekly flyers