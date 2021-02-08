Edmonton Football Team calls on fans to vote on 7 possible names

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Football Team says it has a shortlist of seven candidates for its new name.

Elk, Evergreens, Evergolds, Eclipse, Elkhounds, Eagles and Elements are listed as possibilities on an online survey released Monday.

The CFL team dropped the name Eskimos last year. It followed a similar decision by the NFL’s Washington team as pressure mounts on teams to eliminate racist or stereotypical names.

Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team has since announced it also is changing its name.

Edmonton’s survey, the second and final phase of the selection process, asks fans to rate the seven candidates from first to worst. The team says the group selecting the name will take the results into account after the survey concludes Sunday.

The team says it had 14,833 submissions with 2,047 unique name entries in the first phase of the selection process.

The team has been known as the Edmonton Football Team or EE Football Team since dumping the old name. The team’s logo continues to feature two Es.