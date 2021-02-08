Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Football Team calls on fans to vote on 7 possible names

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 8, 2021 11:34 am
File: A helmet belonging to an Edmonton Football Team player is seen on the field during a team practice session in Winnipeg on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2015.
File: A helmet belonging to an Edmonton Football Team player is seen on the field during a team practice session in Winnipeg on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2015. John Woods, The Canadian Press

The Edmonton Football Team says it has a shortlist of seven candidates for its new name.

Elk, Evergreens, Evergolds, Eclipse, Elkhounds, Eagles and Elements are listed as possibilities on an online survey released Monday.

Read more: EE Football Team looking to the public for its new name

The CFL team dropped the name Eskimos last year. It followed a similar decision by the NFL’s Washington team as pressure mounts on teams to eliminate racist or stereotypical names.

Trending Stories

Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team has since announced it also is changing its name.

Edmonton’s survey, the second and final phase of the selection process, asks fans to rate the seven candidates from first to worst. The team says the group selecting the name will take the results into account after the survey concludes Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Edmonton Football Club: The Double E closing in on new name

The team says it had 14,833 submissions with 2,047 unique name entries in the first phase of the selection process.

The team has been known as the Edmonton Football Team or EE Football Team since dumping the old name. The team’s logo continues to feature two Es.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Edmonton sportsCFLEdmonton EskimosCanadian Football LeagueeclipseEdmonton football teamElkEaglesEE Football TeamEE football team nameEdmonton football team nameElementsEvergreensElkhoundsEvergolds
Flyers
More weekly flyers