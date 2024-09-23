Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

ANALYSIS: New Jets Shaw, Fleury set to strengthen Winnipeg’s depth

By Kelly Moore CJOB
Posted September 23, 2024 11:30 am
2 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The first weekend of the pre-season is now in the rearview mirror for the Winnipeg Jets, and as much as surprises have been minimal to this point, a few things were learned about a couple of new faces in the mix.

Hands up, Jets Nation, if before training camp began last Thursday, you could have held your own in a trivia contest on the pro careers of forward Mason Shaw and defenceman Haydn Fleury.

Take Shaw, for example. The 25-year-old from Wainwright, Alta., endured four major knee surgeries during his six years with the Minnesota Wild. If Ville Heinola is in need of a “big brother” who has been there, done that when it comes to battling through the latest setback for the young Finnish defenceman, there’s no doubt Shaw can be that guy.

Story continues below advertisement

And while Shaw committed the turnover that led to Minnesota’s fifth goal on Saturday night, he also blocked a shot on the PK, won some key defensive zone faceoffs, and even dropped the mitts.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

As head coach Scott Arniel said afterwards, the versatile forward “played to his identity.”

Trending Now

And then there was Fleury. The Saskatchewan-born, Edmonton area-raised rearguard was not only playing his first game in more than five-and-a-half months on Saturday night after getting injured in an accidental collision with referee Steve Kozari in early April, but he was also suiting up just after the birth of his second son earlier that same day.

The veteran blue liner was given the option of taking the weekend off — but was having none of it. And following the latest misfortune for Heinola, the 28-year-old former No. 7 overall pick by Carolina is now very much in the conversation for a starting job in the D rotation.

Story continues below advertisement

While neither of these Prairie boys figures to make or break the fortunes of the Winnipeg Jets this season, both should be more than capable of making contributions that strengthen the depth, the character, and the culture of the organization.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Jets Fan Fest 2024'
Winnipeg Jets Fan Fest 2024
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices