Saskatchewan joins the party as legal CFL tailgating arrives in the province

While tailgating has been a staple in cities like Winnipeg, Edmonton and Calgary for years, Rider fans are finally getting their own chance to embrace one of football’s greatest traditions.

After years of asking for it, legal tailgating officially arrives in Saskatchewan Saturday. Located on the Real District grounds, the designated area allows approved pass holders to bring their own food, beverages, fire up the grill and celebrate game day in true football fashion. Fans who do not have passes are welcome to roam the lot by foot.

While the fans prepare their grills and coolers, the team is also thrilled about the addition to the game day experience.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“It’s awesome. I wish I could be out there with them, but yeah, it’s part of the game, especially in this market,” said Riders running back coach Andrew Harris.

Story continues below advertisement

“You know there are passionate fans who want to have a couple pops and get all fired up before the game.”

Defensive back Tevaughn Campbell is excited to see how it boosts the home crowd in the Mosaic Stadium.

“Having the opportunity to tailgate, I think it’s going to be more busy than it was before, maybe a little rowdy, but you know in good fashion.” Campbell said.

While it is built to bring that classic football atmosphere to Regina, there will be a police presence and Regina police say they are prepared for all scenarios with officers expected to be on hand.

After a long wait, Saskatchewan is finally joining the party, taking the Riders game day experience to a whole new level. The lot opens five hours before kickoff and closes one hour prior to the start of the game.