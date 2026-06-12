Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Saskatchewan joins the party as legal CFL tailgating arrives in the province

By Rylee Cohen Global News
Posted June 12, 2026 7:21 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan joins the party'
Saskatchewan joins the party
WATCH: After years of asking for it, legal tailgating officially arrives in Saskatchewan Saturday.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

While tailgating has been a staple in cities like Winnipeg, Edmonton and Calgary for years, Rider fans are finally getting their own chance to embrace one of football’s greatest traditions.

After years of asking for it, legal tailgating officially arrives in Saskatchewan Saturday. Located on the Real District grounds, the designated area allows approved pass holders to bring their own food, beverages, fire up the grill and celebrate game day in true football fashion. Fans who do not have passes are welcome to roam the lot by foot.

While the fans prepare their grills and coolers, the team is also thrilled about the addition to the game day experience.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“It’s awesome. I wish I could be out there with them, but yeah, it’s part of the game, especially in this market,” said Riders running back coach Andrew Harris.

Story continues below advertisement

“You know there are passionate fans who want to have a couple pops and get all fired up before the game.”

Defensive back Tevaughn Campbell is excited to see how it boosts the home crowd in the Mosaic Stadium.

“Having the opportunity to tailgate, I think it’s going to be more busy than it was before, maybe a little rowdy, but you know in good fashion.” Campbell said.

While it is built to bring that classic football atmosphere to Regina, there will be a police presence and Regina police say they are prepared for all scenarios with officers expected to be on hand.

After a long wait, Saskatchewan is finally joining the party, taking the Riders game day experience to a whole new level. The lot opens five hours before kickoff and closes one hour prior to the start of the game.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices