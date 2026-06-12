Rodeo sued for $11.5M after ‘Party Bus’ bull jumps fence, injures 2

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Two spectators who say they were injured after a rodeo bull named Party Bus jumped a fence during a rodeo in Sisters, Ore., in 2024 are seeking a combined US$11.5 million in damages in two lawsuits, alleging they were hurt when it escaped into the crowd.

In video footage of the incident from June 2024, people are seen scrambling out of the bull’s path in June 2024. The animal is seen approaching one unsuspecting person in a red shirt, then bucks them twice into the air. Party Bus then tramples the person and a picnic table.

The incident occurred during the final portion of the bull-riding event at Sisters Rodeo while the crowd was singing Lee Greenwood’s God Bless the U.S.A.

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In a newly filed lawsuit, viewed by Global News, Kristin Wert is suing the Sisters Rodeo, Corey and Lange Rodeo Co., and the Professional Cowboys Association for $2.3 million, claiming she suffered injuries to her left shoulder “including a proximal left humeral bone contusion with question of trabecular fracture.”

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Wert also said she suffered a “significant intramedullary edema, a sprain of the left rotator interval with possible labral injury, posttraumatic tendinitis of the rotator cuff and thoracic outlet syndrome.”

She alleges that she was “standing in the concessions area of the premises when suddenly and through no fault of her own, she was violently attacked from behind, bucked into the air, and then trampled by Party Bus,” according to the court documents.

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Wert claims that as a result of her injuries she suffered a “concussion causing persistent migraines, dizziness, and nausea, post-traumatic stress syndrome, emotional distress, and pain and suffering.”

“Plaintiff Kristin Wert has suffered, and will continue to suffer in the future, inconvenience and interference with her normal and usual activities as a result of her injuries caused by Party Bus,” the legal documents read.

Wert alleges that all parties were negligent and at fault in failing to maintain a safe environment for attendees of the rodeo by securing the arena area to prevent rodeo livestock from escaping and failing to keep rodeo livestock safely contained and under control in the rodeo arena.

She also alleges that all parties failed to ensure that the bull Party Bus was in a safe and healthy condition and in all respects suitable to be released into the arena at the Sisters Rodeo.

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Wert’s husband, Andrew Wert, is also part of the lawsuit and claims he experienced emotional distress from witnessing the bull attacking and injuring his wife.

Global News has reached out to the Sisters Rodeo Association for comment, but has not received a response.

Corey & Lange Rodeo Co., which supplied the animal, reportedly denied liability in court filings, according to NBC affiliate KGW.

KWG also reports that Cory & Lange Rodeo Co. argues that the Sisters Rodeo Association bears primary responsibility for any injuries and damages.

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In a second lawsuit, viewed by Global News, Allison Hickey is seeking $9.25 million against the same organizations and Flying Diamond Rodeo, claiming that Party Bus broke her arm and shoulder and caused injuries to her leg.

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Hickey alleges that she was passing by the exterior fencing of the central arena along a spectator pathway intended for public use, when suddenly without any warning, Party Bus jumped over the fence, into the crowd of spectators and landed on top of her, according to the lawsuit.

“The impact and weight of the bull knocked her to the ground and crushed her right shoulder and right calf. Said incident caused Allison Hickey’s injuries and damages,” the lawsuit reads.

Hickey’s complaint also alleges that the Sisters Rodeo has monetized the incident, including marketing, advertising and sales of merchandise portraying what happened when Party Bus was on the loose.

She says the monetization of the incident has caused “ongoing trauma, embarrassment, and mental anguish.”

At the time of the incident, Hickey says she was a 26-year-old physical therapist, employed full-time and actively building her professional career, according to the lawsuit.

“As a result of the incident and injuries sustained, Allison Hickey’s career trajectory and future earnings were directly and substantially impacted,” the lawsuit alleges.

In June 2024, many onlookers shouted from the packed rodeo stands as they witnessed Party Bus buck and charge through the grounds.

The rodeo said the bull was subdued after it ran through the fairgrounds and into the livestock holding pens. There, livestock professionals secured the bull into a pen. Medical responders and local police were called to the scene and provided first aid.

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“We wish the best to all affected,” the rodeo wrote in its statement in June 2024. “The safety of our fans is our highest priority and we appreciate their support.”

—with files from Global News