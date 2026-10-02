Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


6 comments

  1. Whatever
    October 2, 2026 at 1:21 pm

    to Down with Trump
    Go to a doctor (it’s free here in Canada) and check your head.
    And focus on Carney because he is our real problem.

  2. Anonymous
    October 2, 2026 at 1:18 pm

    And this is why dickless Carney wants closer ties with his weak European counterparts.

    “Anonymous
    October 2, 2026 at 12:59 pm
    Caving to Trump, LOL. Europe has and always will be, weak.”

  3. Carlos
    October 2, 2026 at 1:16 pm

    There is no shortage. We receive plenty from South and Central America right to our ports, but somehow everyone is blind to this.

  4. Anonymous
    October 2, 2026 at 1:05 pm

    I give him an HH minus

  5. Anonymous
    October 2, 2026 at 12:59 pm

    Caving to Trump, LOL. Europe has and always will be, weak.

  6. Down with Trump
    October 2, 2026 at 12:58 pm

    Of course, the only reason anyone is having to release reserves is because Dumdum’s stupid war against Iran. A unilateral action that has caused worldwide problems.

    Somebody lock up this sex offending war criminal and con man before he nukes something.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Europe to release reserve oil and diesel after threats from Trump

By Collin Binkley And John Leicester The Associated Press
Posted October 2, 2026 12:48 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada facing growing diesel crisis amid trade tensions with U.S.'
Canada facing growing diesel crisis amid trade tensions with U.S.
A growing number of business leaders are warning U.S. President Donald Trump that his plan to ban exports of U.S. diesel fuel could do more harm than good. There's a worldwide shortage of diesel, and the U.S. is a major supplier. Canada produces plenty of diesel too, but that hasn't helped our country reduce the rising cost at the pumps. Heather Yourex-West looks at why Trump is considering cutting off exports, and the potential impacts that could have on Canada – Sep 24, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Group of Seven industrial nations said Friday that they plan to release 100 million barrels of oil and fuel products in the coming weeks, starting with “substantial” amounts of diesel after the fuel recently hit record high prices in the United States.

U.S. President Donald Trump said the diesel release would happen “immediately,” while a G7 statement promised a “frontloaded substantial release” of diesel within the next 20 days.

Trump and his Republican Party face pressure to address surging prices ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm elections, and Trump announced the action Friday on social media. The president’s approval ratings on the economy hit a new low, according to an AP-NORC poll, as the Iran war and his trade battles have increased U.S. prices for oil and other goods.

Gas prices in the U.S. and abroad have soared during the eight-month-long war, a cost Trump has repeatedly said is worth it for making sure Iran does not obtain nuclear weapons. The national average for a gallon of diesel in the U.S. was $6.37 on Friday, according to the American Automobile Association, after hitting a record $6.52 on Sept. 22.

Story continues below advertisement

France holds the rotating presidency of the G7 group and made the announcement in a statement released after videoconference talks that Macron presided over. The International Energy Agency will coordinate the effort to combat soaring fuel prices.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We will implement our commitments with a coordinated release through the IEA of 100 million barrels (MB) to begin immediately over 4 months, including a front-loaded substantial diesel release within the first 20 days by G7 members and partners,” the statement said.

Click to play video: 'Trump proposes banning diesel exports'
Trump proposes banning diesel exports

Some Republicans in the U.S. had called for Trump to ban U.S. exports of diesel to try to bring domestic prices down. But the G7 statement said the group, which includes the United States, also agreed not to limit energy exports to each other.

“We reaffirm our commitment to refrain from export restrictions on energy and energy products between G7 countries and call on all producers to refrain from imposing bans that could exacerbate market tensions,” it said.

Story continues below advertisement

Trump had a conversation overnight with French President Emmanuel Macron, the chair of the G7, about the need to address rising fuel prices and the availability of petroleum products, according to the French Embassy in the U.S. Macron on Friday then chaired the videoconference of G7 leaders to discuss the issue.

Besides his call with Macron, Trump on Friday called in to the meeting with the G7 leaders to negotiate the release of the European diesel stockpiles, according to a White House official who was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Trump on Thursday embarked on what he said would be a 32-day marathon of rallies to try to bolster his party’s chances for keeping control of the U.S. House and Senate in the November elections.

The president has grown increasingly frustrated with what he sees as a disconnect between his achievements and the public’s view of his work. This week he gave himself an A-plus for his work on the economy but said “we’re doing an extremely poor job of promotion.”

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices