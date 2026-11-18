Wall Street is wobbling Wednesday, as Nvidia and other stocks tied to artificial intelligence keep swinging on uncertainty about how much strength is left in the AI boom.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2 per cent after flipping between earlier gains and losses, coming off a four-day losing streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 231 points, or 0.5 per cent, as of 10 a.m. Eastern time, while the Nasdaq composite was 0.8 per cent higher.

Nvidia once again was at the centre of the market’s moves. Its stock initially jumped 2.7 per cent after the chip company reported stronger profit and revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected. Perhaps more importantly, it also gave a forecast for revenue in the current quarter that was better than expected.

But the stock quickly erased all its gain and dropped as much as 1.4 per cent before pulling back to unchanged.

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The question is whether Nvidia’s big growth can continue following the turmoil created by the sudden downfall of Jensen Huang, its former CEO and co-founder. He had an immense personality that drew attention and investment to AI, and he built Nvidia into a company so big that it helped to fund some of the industry’s growth itself.

“Our momentum is real,” Nvidia’s interim CEO, Colette Kress, told investors and financial analysts after announcing the company’s latest results. “Our demand is accelerating. Our supply is growing. Our customers and our partners are with us. And employees are committed. We’ve got this.”

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The encouraging numbers and words coming out of Nvidia, though, failed to create lasting gains for the price of its stock or for others across the industry.

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Broadcom, a rival chip company, initially jumped three per cent at the start of trading, only to erase nearly all of it and then return to a gain of 2.3 per cent.

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CoreWeave, which buys Nvidia chips and rents access to them out to customers over the cloud, dropped 2.6 per cent after coming into the day with a loss of more than 30 per cent for the year so far.

The entire industry has been swinging with waves of concerns recently. Besides criticism that AI stock prices simply shot too high in their frenzy, the industry is facing worries that this month’s sweeping victories for Democrats in the U.S. midterm elections could mean more regulation for it.

Elsewhere on Wall Street, stocks of big retailers were mixed following mostly strong profit reports.

TJX climbed 9.9 per cent after the company behind the TJ Maxx and Marshalls stores reported slightly better earnings for the latest quarter than analysts expected. CEO Ernie Herrman said he expects momentum to accelerate through the holiday shopping season.

Target rallied 5.8 per cent following a better-than-expected profit report, which included its strongest quarterly sales gain in roughly five years.

Lowe’s, though, fell 0.6 per cent even though the home-improvement retailer reported stronger profit and revenue than analysts expected. Its updated forecast for profit over the full year matched analysts’ expectations but did not exceed them.

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In the bond market, Treasury yields held relatively steady. The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 5.08 per cent from 5.10 per cent late Tuesday after the price for a barrel of Brent crude fell 1.4 per cent to US$91.85.

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High yields have made mortgages more expensive to get, which has chilled the housing industry. But a report on Wednesday said homebuilders broke ground on more projects last month than economists expected.

Stocks of homebuilders rose following the data. D.R. Horton added one per cent, and PulteGroup rose 0.8 per cent.

On the losing side of Wall Street were stocks of oil companies following the losses for crude prices, including drops of 1.7 per cent for ExxonMobil and 2.3 per cent for Chevron.

In stock markets abroad, indexes dipped in Europe following a mixed finish in Asia.

London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.7 per cent after a report said inflation in the United Kingdom worsened to its highest level in a year. That could up the pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates to get inflation under control.

Expectations are high that the Federal Reserve in Washington will raise its own interest rate when it meets next month, after it made no move last month.

South Korea’s Kospi, though, jumped two per cent a day after dropping to its lowest closing level since February. It’s swung in particular because its market is dominated by two stocks tied to the AI boom, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix.