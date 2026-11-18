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The Cambridge Dictionary has chosen “human” as its word of the year, a decision it says counters the growing prominence of artificial intelligence.

“AI is changing how we talk about being human,” Colin McIntosh, the dictionary’s lexicographer, told the Associated Press.

“Fears about what humans may lose when we outsource our thinking have made us reconsider the extent to which we rely on AI: from top mathematicians to teachers of young children,” he continued.

In its announcement, the Cambridge Dictionary said the power of AI has given rise to “profound existential questions,” and that in response, the word “human” has been recast to distinguish authentically made content or items from AI-generated media and to denote in-person “craftsmanship,” which is now perceived as a premium quality of an experience or product.

“Increasingly seen in compounds such as human-written, human-generated, and human-made, it now also denotes that something is created by or typical of people as opposed to AI,” its website says.

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In a similar vein, recent survey data published by Best Buy suggests that Canadians want to return to physical media when it comes to purchasing gifts because it feels more personal, tangible and nostalgic; headphones, earbuds, video game consoles and turntables or vinyl records are all popular categories this year, Best Buy said.

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Dictionaries usually select newly introduced vocabulary as a means to reflect the ever-shifting landscape of language and culture, but the word “human” is derived from Latin and has been in use since the 15th century. It is defined by Cambridge as “having the qualities, faults and feelings that people have, as opposed to gods, animals or machines.”

“AI is making us think harder about what it means to be human,” Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said in a comment on the Cambridge Dictionary selection. “The measure of AI’s success should be how much it improves human lives.”

Other contenders for 2026 included “agent,” for an AI system that can make decisions and operate without human control and “analogue,” for experiences or objects not involving the internet or technology.

Artificial intelligence has factored heavily in Word of the Year distinctions across several dictionaries in recent years.

“AI” itself was chosen by Collins Dictionary in 2023 — a year when Cambridge picked “hallucinate,” in reference to the tendency of AI to fabricate information. Merriam-Webster last year named “slop” its word of the year for low-quality content produced by AI, while Collins went with “vibe coding” for the AI-assisted software development method.

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The word “Maxxing” was selected as the word of the year by Dictionary.com.

The popular social media term, shortened from maximizing, can be used in standalone form or combined with another word to imply that somebody is optimizing an action or moment as much as possible.

While not related to AI, it hails from online trends defined by the need to constantly update and refine one’s physical appearance to reach peak attractiveness.

2:03 ‘Looksmaxxing’ concerns grow after influencer Clavicular’s suspected overdose, hospitalization

— with files from the Associated Press and Global News’ Uday Rana