Raptors promote, extend top executive Webster

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TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors have signed general manager Bobby Webster to a multi-year extension and promoted him to executive vice president, the NBA club announced Monday.

The Raptors also extended contracts for key front office members Dan Tolzman, Keith Boyarsky and Tyla Flexman.

Webster, 41, is entering his 10th season as the Raptors’ general manager. Terms of the extension were not disclosed.

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He assumed full leadership of the Raptors’ basketball operations in August 2025, weeks after former president Masai Ujiri was fired.

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Toronto has made nine playoff appearances since Webster joined the team in 2013 and won the NBA championship in 2019.

The team has a 591-455 regular-season record with five 50-win seasons under Webster. The Raptors finished 46-36 in 2025-26 and took the Cleveland Cavaliers to seven games in a first-round playoff series.

“Bobby has an elite understanding of the game and the NBA, and he’s used that to build a team that competes at a high level,” Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment chief executive officer Keith Pelley said in a statement. “It’s been an exciting year for the Raptors. They were a joy to watch compete together, and with Bobby and the Raptors, we’ve seen the results, and we believe in where his leadership will take us.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2026.