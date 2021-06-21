Edmonton Elks bring in veteran long-snapper Chad Rempel

Send this page to someone via email

With the retirement of Ryan King recently, the Edmonton Elks are looking to fill the hole of long-snapper.

On Monday, the Elks dipped into the free-agent market and signed Sherwood Park native and 17-year CFL veteran Chad Rempel.

The 40 year old was originally drafted by Edmonton in 2004 and has suited up for the Toronto Argonauts, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Saskatchewan Roughriders and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Rempel has won two Grey Cup championships in 2012 with the Argos and most recently in 2019 with the Bombers.

Rempel had a stint in the NFL in 2014 with the Chicago Bears.

He played high school football in Sherwood Park with the Salisbury Sabres before moving to the University of Saskatchewan Huskies in Canada West.

The Elks on Monday announced the release of long-snapper Zach Greenberg who was signed back in late-April.