Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Sports

Edmonton Elks’ Derek Dennis stepping away from football in 2021

By Dave Campbell 630CHED
Posted June 22, 2021 1:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Meet Edmonton Elks head coach Jaime Elizondo: Part 1' Meet Edmonton Elks head coach Jaime Elizondo: Part 1
Jaime Elizondo the new head coach of the Canadian Football League's Edmonton Elks team. Our Kevin Karius sat down with the first-time head coach to get to know more about him and find out how Elizondo plans to lead Edmonton's Green and Gold. This is Part 1 of their three-part conversation.

The Edmonton Elks had high hopes for All-Star offensive lineman Derek Dennis, who signed with the green and gold back on Jan. 10.

Dennis would have likely been a starter at left tackle but those plans have now been shelved.

On Tuesday, Dennis announced he will not play the 2021 CFL season as he needs to step away from football to take care of his family.

Dennis is five-year CFL veteran, a three-time West Division All-Star, and CFL All-Star in 2016, a Grey Cup champion with Calgary Stampeders in 2018, and was named the CFL Most Outstanding Lineman in 2016.

Dennis is under contract with the Elks for the 2022 CFL season.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton Elks president eager for football fans to return to stands' Edmonton Elks president eager for football fans to return to stands
Edmonton Elks president eager for football fans to return to stands – Jun 2, 2021
