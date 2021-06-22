Edmonton Elks’ Derek Dennis stepping away from football in 2021

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Elks had high hopes for All-Star offensive lineman Derek Dennis, who signed with the green and gold back on Jan. 10.

Dennis would have likely been a starter at left tackle but those plans have now been shelved.

On Tuesday, Dennis announced he will not play the 2021 CFL season as he needs to step away from football to take care of his family.

To continue my career but I wouldn’t be a man of my word if family didn’t come first, I am not retiring just taking an extended break to care for my 2 young children and significant other as best as I can! — Derek Dennis (@6BONECRUSHER3) June 22, 2021

Dennis is five-year CFL veteran, a three-time West Division All-Star, and CFL All-Star in 2016, a Grey Cup champion with Calgary Stampeders in 2018, and was named the CFL Most Outstanding Lineman in 2016.

Dennis is under contract with the Elks for the 2022 CFL season.

