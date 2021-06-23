Menu

Sports

Elks bring back veteran receiver Kenny Stafford

By Dave Campbell 630CHED
Posted June 23, 2021 6:45 pm
Receiver Kenny Stafford (8) makes the catch against the Montreal Alouettes during second half CFL action in Edmonton on Friday, June 14, 2019. View image in full screen
Receiver Kenny Stafford (8) makes the catch against the Montreal Alouettes during second half CFL action in Edmonton on Friday, June 14, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

For the third time in his CFL career, Kenny Stafford has found his way back to the Edmonton Elks.

On Wednesday, the Elks signed Stafford — who has spent parts of four seasons with the green and gold — most notably winning a Grey Cup championship with the team in 2015.

Read more: Edmonton Elks sign 3 players from 2021 draft class including local product Cole Nelson

Stafford recorded a career-high nine touchdown catches in 2015. His best season yardage-wise came in 2018 when Stafford recorded 781 yards.

Stafford was traded from Edmonton partway through the 2019 CFL season to the Saskatchewan Roughriders for kick-returner Christion Jones.

In 47 career games with the green and gold, Stafford has recorded 2,144 receiving yards and has scored 15 touchdowns.

Read more: Edmonton Elks’ Derek Dennis stepping away from football in 2021

The Elks also announced the retirement of receiver Kevin Elliott who spent his last two CFL seasons in Edmonton, recording 111 receiving yards and scoring one touchdown in three games played.

