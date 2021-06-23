Elks bring back veteran receiver Kenny Stafford

Send this page to someone via email

For the third time in his CFL career, Kenny Stafford has found his way back to the Edmonton Elks.

On Wednesday, the Elks signed Stafford — who has spent parts of four seasons with the green and gold — most notably winning a Grey Cup championship with the team in 2015.

Stafford recorded a career-high nine touchdown catches in 2015. His best season yardage-wise came in 2018 when Stafford recorded 781 yards.

Stafford was traded from Edmonton partway through the 2019 CFL season to the Saskatchewan Roughriders for kick-returner Christion Jones.

In 47 career games with the green and gold, Stafford has recorded 2,144 receiving yards and has scored 15 touchdowns.

The Elks also announced the retirement of receiver Kevin Elliott who spent his last two CFL seasons in Edmonton, recording 111 receiving yards and scoring one touchdown in three games played.