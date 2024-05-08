Menu

Crime

Person tries to get into Drake’s Toronto property as shooting investigation continues

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 8, 2024 4:43 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Police investigate shooting at Drake’s Toronto mansion amid rapper’s beef with Kendrick Lamar'
Police investigate shooting at Drake’s Toronto mansion amid rapper’s beef with Kendrick Lamar
Toronto police are seeking help from the public as they continue to investigate a shooting that seriously injured a security guard outside rapper Drake’s mansion.

The shooting took place shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday in the affluent Bridle Path neighbourhood, and police were searching for suspects who fled in a vehicle.

Police said the security guard was standing outside the gates at the front of Drake’s residence when he was shot from the vehicle.

Investigators are asking anyone who thinks they may have video of the suspects or the vehicle to submit the footage or photos to police.

Insp. Paul Krawczyk said Tuesday he could not confirm if Drake was home at the time of the shooting, but he said the rapper’s team was co-operating with investigators.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

He told reporters it was too early to comment on a motive, but said he was aware of the headline-grabbing feud between Drake and rapper Kendrick Lamar.

The shooting came as a long-simmering lyrical back-and-forth between Drake and Lamar escalated in the last week. Both artists have traded increasingly personal insults on a succession of tracks.

Toronto police said they were called to Drake’s mansion again Wednesday after someone attempted to gain access to the property.

They said that person was apprehended under the Mental Health Act.

View image in full screen
Toronto police are seeking help from the public as they continue to investigate a shooting that seriously injured a security guard outside rapper Drake’s mansion. Toronto Police investigate a crime scene outside the mansion of Canadian rap mogul Drake in Toronto’s Bridle Path neighbourhood, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
© 2024 The Canadian Press

