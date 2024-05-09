Menu

Canada

Toronto Maple Leafs fire head coach Sheldon Keefe after latest playoff disappointment

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 9, 2024 10:17 am
1 min read
The Toronto Maple Leafs have fired head coach Sheldon Keefe.

The organization announced the decision in a statement Thursday morning and said it will immediately begin the search for a new head coach.

“Decisions regarding the remainder of the coaching staff will follow,” the statement said.

“Today’s decision was difficult. Sheldon is an excellent coach and a great man; however, we determined a new voice is needed to help the team push through to reach our ultimate goal,” Leafs General Manager Brad Treliving said.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The Leafs were eliminated from the NHL playoffs last Saturday after a Game 7 loss to the Boston Bruins in overtime.

More to come.

