Canada’s inflation was steady at 3.1 per cent in October, StatCan says

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Canada’s annual inflation remained at 3.1 per cent in October as oil prices continue to remain elevated amid the war in Iran.

This comes after inflation rose to 3.1 per cent in September, led largely by higher gasoline prices.

Statistics Canada released the latest consumer price index report on Monday, which said inflation was led by a 30.9 per cent spike in gasoline prices last month compared with a year earlier.

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Excluding gasoline, however, consumer prices increased at a slower two per cent in October, compared with the same period in 2025, after a 2.1 per cent rise in September.

Inflation in Canada remains “stubbornly” above three per cent, said Jasleen Kaur Trehan, economist with the Canadian Chamber of Commerce.

“Price pressures came from several directions, with higher costs for gasoline, natural gas, groceries, and clothing, while cheaper cell phone plans and slower rent inflation provided some relief,” she added.

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The Bank of Canada is facing a “finely balanced” decision in December, on whether to hike rates or not, said RBC economist Abbey Xu.

“Three consecutive monthly job losses, softer-than-expected GDP growth in Q3 and easing gasoline prices argue for patience. But the broader economic outlook also remains cautiously positive,” Xu said.

“The Bank has clearly shown a willingness to move pre-emptively to guard against future inflation rises,” she added.