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7 comments

  1. Andrea T.
    November 16, 2026 at 9:36 am

    Everything is getting more expensive under Carney. He promised lower grocery bills during the 2025 Election. He didn’t deliver.

  2. Ben
    November 16, 2026 at 9:18 am

    @Lloyd Roberts. With respect, yes fuel proces they have dropped, but this is not yet reflected in the inflation numbers.

  3. Lloyd Roberts
    November 16, 2026 at 9:15 am

    Ben fuel prices have dropped substantially the last few weeks.

  4. anonymous
    November 16, 2026 at 9:07 am

    You cant eat gas!

  5. Dave
    November 16, 2026 at 9:03 am

    Lmao
    Sure it was

  6. Ben’s mom
    November 16, 2026 at 8:49 am

    Ben’s a troll

  7. Ben
    November 16, 2026 at 8:48 am

    Despite higher pil prices, we managed to pull this off.
    Note inflation excluding oil prices was 2%.
    Great news!

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Economy

Canada’s inflation was steady at 3.1 per cent in October, StatCan says

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted November 16, 2026 8:39 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Inflation rate expected to remain high as holiday shopping begins'
Inflation rate expected to remain high as holiday shopping begins
The latest snapshot on inflation will be released Monday, offering a glimpse at how prices are affecting the purchasing power of consumers. And most analysts expect the inflation rate to remain elevated, just as holiday shopping season gets underway. Catherine Urquhart reports.
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Canada’s annual inflation remained at 3.1 per cent in October as oil prices continue to remain elevated amid the war in Iran.

This comes after inflation rose to 3.1 per cent in September, led largely by higher gasoline prices.

Statistics Canada released the latest consumer price index report on Monday, which said inflation was led by a 30.9 per cent spike in gasoline prices last month compared with a year earlier.

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Excluding gasoline, however, consumer prices increased at a slower two per cent in October, compared with the same period in 2025, after a 2.1 per cent rise in September.

Inflation in Canada remains “stubbornly” above three per cent, said Jasleen Kaur Trehan, economist with the Canadian Chamber of Commerce.

“Price pressures came from several directions, with higher costs for gasoline, natural gas, groceries, and clothing, while cheaper cell phone plans and slower rent inflation provided some relief,” she added.

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The Bank of Canada is facing a “finely balanced” decision in December, on whether to hike rates or not, said RBC economist Abbey Xu.

“Three consecutive monthly job losses, softer-than-expected GDP growth in Q3 and easing gasoline prices argue for patience. But the broader economic outlook also remains cautiously positive,” Xu said.

“The Bank has clearly shown a willingness to move pre-emptively to guard against future inflation rises,” she added.

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