Canada recorded 36K consumer insolvencies for 3rd straight quarter

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So far, the first three quarters of 2026 have seen the highest volume of consumer insolvencies in Canada since 2009, new data shows.

Consumer insolvencies — a measure that indicates how many Canadians filed for relief under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act — reached record highs in the first three quarters of 2026, according to data from the Office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcy.

In July, August and September, 36,797 Canadians filed for insolvencies, according to the Canadian Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Professionals (CAIRP).

This is the highest volume of Canadians filing for insolvencies since the first three quarters of 2009, CAIRP said, when the Canadian economy was reeling from the aftershocks of the Great Recession of 2008.

However, the rate of insolvencies was at 1.1 per 1,000 Canadian adults in the third quarter, still lower than the 1.5 per 1,000 in the third quarter of 2009.

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The lower rate is because of high population growth, but a “persistently high” volume of fillings show that Canadians are struggling to keep up with debt, said Wesley Cowan, licensed insolvency trustee and CAIRP vice chair.

0:53 Insolvency volumes highest in Canada since 2009

Between September 2025 and September 2026, consumer insolvencies increased by five per cent compared to the 12-month period between September 2024 and September 2025.

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In September alone, 12,836 Canadians filed for insolvency, up 9.2 per cent from August and 1.3 per cent compared to September 2025.

Atlantic Canada accounted for the largest increases in annual increases in insolvency filings compared to September 2025. Filings rose 15.9 per cent to 175 filings in Prince Edward Island, 5.4 per cent to 649 in Newfoundland and Labrador, and five per cent to 1,125 in Nova Scotia.

In the third quarter, 1,133 Canadian businesses filed for insolvencies. While this was a drop of 11.6 per cent compared to the second quarter (April, May and June), it was up 2.3 per cent compared to the third quarter of 2025.

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The accommodation and food services sector saw the largest increase in insolvency fillings, up 35 per cent to 182 fillings, followed by transportation and warehousing with a 15 per cent increase to 96 filings.

Accommodation and food services (16.4 per cent) accounted for the largest share of business insolvencies in Canada, followed by the construction sector (14.9 per cent).